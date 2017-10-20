× IMPD officers credited with saving life of teenage store clerk following robbery and shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A pair of IMPD officers are being credited with saving the life of a teenage store clerk who was shot in the chest during an armed robbery this week.

The shooting took place earlier this week at a Family Dollar store on the city’s east side Monday night.

The teenage victim is recovering and in fair condition at Eskenazi.

Just minutes after the store clerk got shot by an armed thief, the first police officer arrived, found the victim bleeding on the floor and put pressure on his wound.

“Having gloves on and that was all I had, I just pushed my hand down over his chest,” said IMPD officer Bryan Sosbe.

Officer Sosbe says a second officer quickly cut off the victims shirt before a third officer, Michael Deskins arrived.

“The victim was saying, ‘Air, air, air.’ That was the only word he was saying was air. He was having problems breathing,” said IMPD officer Deskins.

Deskins ran back to his squad car and grabbed a large medical kit, which included a special chest seal that Deskins bought with his own money.

While every IMPD officer gets a medical kit, Deskins added a few extra items. Some of the items, like the chest seal, he’d never actually used before.

“It’s the first opportunity I had to use it in several years. This is the first opportunity I’ve had. Not too often I get to use this kit,” said Deskins.

That seal allowed the victim to breath until paramedics arrived.

Days later, police are still looking for the gunman. The suspect is thought to have robbed the same store a week prior to the shooting.

“The guy is definitely a danger and it’d be in the public’s interest to get him off the streets,” said Sosbe.

While the police search continues, officer Sosbe and Deskins downplayed their heroics. Both said they were just doing their job.

“I’m just glad I was in the right place at the right time,” said Deskins.

“We did what we could to get him to the hospital. If anybody saved him, it was the doctors who stitched him up. We just did what we could to get him there,” said Sosbe.

No arrests have yet been made, but anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.