Indy’s Most Haunted: The walls really do talk at Whispers Estate

MITCHELL, Ind. – Whispers Estate in Mitchell, Indiana takes the phrase “If walls could talk” to a new level.

The old bed and breakfast has a long history of paranormal activity, and it’s even been featured on the Travel Channel, the Syfy channel, and HGTV.

Built in the early 20th century, the home is said to be haunted by the former owners.

Dr. John Gibbons and his wife Jessie moved into the home with their 10-year-old daughter Rachel and baby Elizabeth in 1899.

Rachel accidentally set herself on fire in the home on Christmas morning. She was badly burned and died two days later. Guests say you can still hear and sometimes see her running around the house today.

Jessie and Elizabeth both died in the master bedroom. Guests who dare to spend the night in there say the closet doorknob frequently jiggles, causing the door to pop open. They also report hearing Elizabeth cry.

Whispers Estate earned its name after guests said they repeatedly heard voices whispering.

John was a prominent doctor in the area, and he used the home as an office.

Considering the state of the medical field in the early 1900’s, it’s likely the voices are those of patients who died there.

If you’re not completely freaked out, you can rent out the entire home overnight for $300 to $400.

The owner of Whispers Estate also offers flashlight tours and mini-investigations for guests who just want to visit for a couple hours.

Video courtesy of the Paraholics (YouTube, Facebook, Website); Crimson Night Productions, LLC (YouTube, Facebook, Website); SCIPRO Paranormal & Urban Exploration (YouTube, Facebook, Website)