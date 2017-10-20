Last warm shot of October? A cooler pattern arrives Monday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light haze and fog in spots this morning, under clear skies aloft and comfortable temperatures at the surface. Another fantastic day ahead with bold sunshine and warmer afternoon highs. Average highs should be in the lower 60's (64°) this time of the year, today's high should reach 77°! Warming trend still holds through this weekend, as rain chances slowly creep in by Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours. This will begin the transition into a cooler shot early next week!

Cooler to colder shot of air arrives on Monday and should take us deep into the workweek with daily rain chances. Future models still having a tough time on exactly how much rainfall possible or its potential (see below) but it does certainly seem unsettled! Coldest of the early autumn season on the way...heavier frost possible for Wednesday and Thursday! Indications of another cold shot to follow for the last weekend of October too.