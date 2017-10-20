× Man gets 95-year sentence for role in 2015 double murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man received his sentence Friday for his involvement in a 2015 double murder.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced Justin Kasten was sentenced to 95 years for the murders of Daniel White, 22, and Devin Calloway, 19.

The murders occurred on Feb. 17, 2015 in the 1000 block of Harlan Street. Authorities say Kasten was involved in a plan to rob White and Colloway. When the victims arrived at the location, gunfire erupted and they were both killed. Kasten was also shot in the neck.

In September, Kasten was found guilty of two counts of felony murder and one count of attempted armed robbery.

At the time of the incident, prosecutors say Kasten was 17 years old.