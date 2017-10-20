× One school says “NO” to Halloween school parties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– Halloween won’t be coming to one elementary school in Albuquerque, New Mexico. That’s because school officials at Armijo Elementary have elected to “cancel” all Halloween events at the school for October 31st as reported to KRQE TV.

The decision was made by the Instructional Leadership Council which is a group of parents, teachers, and administrators from Armijo and signed off on by the principal of Armijo Elementary.

In a letter to parents, the decision to by-pass Halloween parties, costumes and a parade was done “so to provide a commitment to improving the academic success of the students.”

School officials did say they would have a Fall Festival night later in November in an after-school outing for students and parents.