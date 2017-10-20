× Police: Indianapolis man arrested Thursday night after attempted carjacking on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD arrested a 40-year-old man Thursday evening after he allegedly attempted a carjacking on the near northwest side.

Tyrone Littlejohn, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of Eugene St. after detectives received a description of him from the victim just after 5:00 p.m.

The victim told police Littlejohn allegedly stood in front of his car and ordered him to exit it as he tried to leave a parking lot in the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

When the victim refused, Littlejohn allegedly broke the man’s passenger window. Detectives located Littlejohn within the 600 block of Eugene and arrested him.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.