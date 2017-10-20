× Police investigating after man shot dead inside south side Kroger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a shooting at a Kroger on the south side that has left a man dead.

They were dispatched to the Kroger in the 4200 block of S. East St. just after 8:30 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers learned that two males in the store got into an altercation. One male allegedly shot the other one then fled the store.

IMPD said he carjacked a customer in the parking lot then led police on a short chase that ended at stop 11 and US 31.

Police apprehended the suspect.

We have a crew at the scene and will update once more information becomes available.