Police make arrest after man shot dead inside south side Kroger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD was at the scene of a shooting Friday night at a Kroger on the south side that left a man dead.

On Saturday, detectives arrested 37-year-old Jason Cooper for his alleged involvedment in the incident. He was charged with murder.

Police were dispatched to the Kroger in the 4200 block of S. East St. just after 8:30 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers learned that two males in the store got into an altercation. One male allegedly shot the other one in the dairy section then fled the store.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD said the suspect carjacked a customer in the parking lot then led police on a short chase that ended at stop 11 and US 31.

Police apprehended the suspect after he crashed into several parked cars and tried to flee on foot.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.