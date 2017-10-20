× Police: Man arrested after getting out of jail linked to large meth operation in Tipton County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A man had no sooner gotten out of jail when authorities arrested him in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.

According to the Tipton Narcotics Team, officers took R.K. Brescol into custody at the Madison County Correctional Complex Thursday after he’d been released on bond in a separate felony case.

Brescol was arrested on a charge of dealing in methamphetamine, and authorities said he’s linked to the same investigation into meth distribution that resulted in the arrests of four people earlier this week.

Brescol was taken to the Tipton County Jail. Investigators characterized him as a suspect who’d been “dealing methamphetamine in large amounts.”

The earlier arrests this week included Cortney Widner, who’s believed to be the largest meth distributor in Tipton County. She’s accused of bringing the drugs into the community from other cities like Indianapolis, Kokomo, Anderson and Elwood, police said.

