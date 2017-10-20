Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast/Xfinity

Power of Poison exhibit opens downtown

Posted 8:25 AM, October 20, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It can be deadly or livesaving, and it's one of nature's most powerful forces. The mystery and intrigue around poison is explored in a traveling exhibit that opens at the Indiana State Museum this weekend. Sherman stopped by to check it out.