× Purdue to host Indiana State in Hurricane Relief exhibition basektball game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue and Indiana State men’s basketball teams will square off in a charity exhibition game Saturday, October 28, at Mackey Arena, both schools announced Thursday. Proceeds from the game will go to hurricane relief efforts.

The contest will begin at 3 p.m. ET and is part of an action-packed Purdue Athletics day with “Wrestling on the Patio” at 5:30 p.m. and the football game against Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Tickets for the game are $10 for adults and $5 for Purdue students and will be general admission outside of the club and court side seats. They go on sale on Friday at 5 p.m. ET, online online, and fees will be waived. Tickets will be available on game day at the Purdue Athletics Ticket Office.

All net proceeds from the exhibition will benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Program to support Puerto Rico.

Purdue and Indiana State sought and received a waiver from the NCAA to play the extra exhibition game.

Fans attending without parking passes for the football game that evening can park in Purdue’s IM lots ($20), campus parking garages ($10) or the surrounding neighborhoods. ADA parking is available in the O Lot for $20. Basketball parking passes for the 2017-18 season will not be honored.