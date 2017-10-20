Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast/Xfinity

Vice President Pence to celebrate son’s marriage Saturday in Brown County

Posted 4:48 PM, October 20, 2017, by , Updated at 05:36PM, October 20, 2017

Then-Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence (3rd-R) along with his mother Nancy Pence (3rd-R), daughter Audrey Pence (L), son Michael Pence (2nd-L), wife Karen Pence (2nd-R) and daughter Charlotte Pence (R) acknowledge the crowd on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Vice President Mike Pence is back home again in Indiana this weekend.

The vice president and his wife Karen will be at Brown County State Park on Saturday to attend a celebration of their son’s marriage. Michael and Sarah Pence were married after last year’s election at the Governor’s Mansion.

The wedding was a “small, little, intimate ceremony just for immediate family,” Pence said at the time as he was in transition from being Indiana’s governor to vice president, according to our partners at the IndyStar.

Michael is a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps.

The park’s property manager says the vice president’s visit Saturday should not impact regular visitors. This is his first trip to the Hoosier state since walking out of an Indianapolis Colts game on Oct. 8 due to national anthem protests.