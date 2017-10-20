Warm autumn weekend and mainly rain free

AUTUMN WARMTH
It is the 50th day of meteorological fall and 70% of the days have been above normal. Last fall ended as the 2nd warmest ever. To date we are 9th warmest!
These 70-degree days will hold through the weekend. That’s September-like warmth and it will hold through Sunday.
WEEKEND RAIN? NOT SO MUCH
We’ve updated the timing on the Sunday rain and are pushing it back into the evening hours. Plan on many rain-free hours and patchy light rain and slim rain chances to rise later Sunday. Monday looks awfully wet and much cooler! Have a great weekend everyone!