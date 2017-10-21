× Elementary school cancels Halloween parade to “ensure all student’s individual differences are respected”

WALPOLE, Mass. – A controversy is brewing in Massachusetts after an elementary school decided to cancel their Halloween costume parade.

According to FOX25, parents are not happy after the school decided to cancel their long-time tradition, a Halloween parade, due to it being “not inclusive,”

In a the letter obtained by WBZ, the school principal says,“…the costume parade is out of our ordinary routine and can be difficult for many students. Also, the parade is not inclusive of all the students and it is our goal each and every day to ensure all student’s individual differences are respected.”

The school held a Halloween party after school hours Friday, but says Halloween itself will be a “black and orange” spirit day instead.

“Put a costume on. Parade down the street. Let them have their little time,” a Walpole man said. “Why do you have to turn it into something political?”