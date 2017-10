Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Hundreds gathered at Victory field early Saturday morning for the 20th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

FOX59 was the official media partner of the event.

The money raised goes to innovative research, provides free information and support, and helps people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.

Organizers say they estimate about $250,000 was raised so far. If you would like to donate, click here.