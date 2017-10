Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's time to join the roundtable at Newk's Eatery!

The restaurant now has its first Indiana location in Greenwood, located on 1279 N Emerson Ave. Newk's is a fast-casual chain featuring a menu of soups, pizzas, salads, sandwiches, desserts and more, all freshly prepared in the restaurant's kitchen.

We caught up with owner and operator Kent Mabe to find out what customers can look forward to at the Greenwood location.