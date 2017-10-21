× Night club shooting leaves 2 men injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are injured after a shooting at a night club on the northeast side.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police arrived on the scene of Club Syllowett and found two adult males shot in a parking lot behind the club.

Both men were in stable condition and were taken to the hospital.

Their current injuries are unknown at this time.

At the time of the shooting, police were still canvassing the area for witnesses and suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

