Police: Man in serious condition after near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after they said a man was shot and transported to the hospital in serious condition following a shooting on the near north side.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of E. 30th St. near College Ave.

Police said a man was exiting a Marathon gas station, when he was approached by three other males. An altercation allegedly ensued and the man was shot multiple times.

The victim reportedly got into his vehicle and drove a short distance before crashing. According to IMPD, his passenger fled the vehicle.

The male victim was taking to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are not sure at this time what the motive was for the shooting.