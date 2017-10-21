“The Addams Family” comes to North Central High School Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Meeting your significant others' parents can be awkward - now imagine having to take them home to the Addams Family.

That is the premise behind and original take on an American Classic being put on by the North Central High School Theatre.

We spoke with director Nathan Shewell, Chase Infiniti, who plays Morticia, and Jacob Gage, who plays Gomez, to find out what's in store for attendees.

"The Addams Family" starts on November 9 and will last through the 11th. To find out more about the show, or to purchase tickets, click here.