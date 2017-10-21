× Turning windy and warm Sunday with rain moving in

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –It was a warm Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. It will be just as warm Sunday as we develop a strong south, southeast wind. Winds may gust to 25 and 30 mph. Expect morning temperatures in the upper 50s. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Rain will move into northwest Indiana through the day with the majority of the day staying dry across central Indiana. We’ll have a slight rain chance Sunday afternoon with the better chance of rain Sunday night into Monday. Expect Monday to be a rather cloudy and rainy day with highs only in the low 60s. Model data shows anywhere from 0.50 to 2 inches of rain through Tuesday.

Rain will continue into Tuesday and temperatures will fall sharply through the week as a series of colds fronts move through. Highs on Wednesday are forecast in the upper 40s and there may be frost around by Thursday morning! –Danielle Dozier