Authorities investigating after Bedford man is found dead in holding cell

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a detainee in Lawrence County.

The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Reno R. Riggle was found dead in a holding cell around midnight Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted on the Bedford man Friday morning, but the results were not immediately available. Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play.

An internal investigation is also underway within the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.