Brownsburg woman fulfills dream of skydiving ahead of 80th birthday

FRANKFORT, Ind. – It’s never too late to do something you've always wanted to try, even if you've been waiting nearly 80 years.

A woman from Brownsburg will soon turn 80 years old and she literally jumped right into her dreams to mark the upcoming milestone.

Judy Robbins, 79, has wanted to jump out of a plane for as long as she can remember, no matter who said it wasn't a good idea.

“Well I’ve always felt since I saw that it was like reaching out and touching the face of god, because that’s as close as am going to get until I die,” said Robbins.

So with her birthday fast approaching, and her family beside her, Judy went ahead and took the plunge Saturday.

She says she was never really that nervous, certainly not as much as her kids were.

“They are always supporting me in anything I want to do,” said Robbins.