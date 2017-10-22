× Cumberland police ask public to help identify Speedway robbery suspects

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help identify three robbery suspects.

Police say the three African American males in their teens or early 20s robbed a Speedway convenience store at 11531 E. Washington St. on Saturday.

According to a flyer released by the department, one suspect was wearing a black track suit, a white as a mask and black shoes.

A second suspect was wearing a red and blue track jacket, blue or black sweatpants, a blue cloth as a mask and flip flops.

The third suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information that may help authorities catch the robbers is asked to call 317-894-3525 or 317-894-6208.