Jaguars dominate Colts in 27-0 shutout

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Jaguars led the Colts from start to finish on their way to a 27-0 win at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

It was the first time the Colts have been shutout in the regular season since the Patriots held Indianapolis scoreless in 1993. That was the third longest streak without being shutout in NFL history.

Jacksonville scored on its opening drive and never looked back. Chris Ivory filling in for star running back Leonard Fournette plunged into the end zone from one-yard out to put the Jaguars on top 7-0.

Blake Bortels then hit Marcedes Lewis for a five-yard touchdown before the end of the first quarter to make it 14-0.

Kicker Josh Lambo connected on two field goals to put Jacksonville up 20-0 at halftime.

T.J. Yeldon finished the scoring for the Jaguars with a 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as they racked up over 500 yards of total offense.

The Colts couldn’t get anything going on offense thanks to Jacksonville’s league-best pass rush. The Jaguars sacked Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett 10 times.

Indianapolis was also bit hard by the injury bug. Rashaan Melvin, John Simon, Malik Hooker and Ryan Kelly all left the game with injuries.

The Colts fall to 2-5 on the season. They’ll travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals next week.