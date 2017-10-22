Kokomo police investigating after Friday night gas station armed robbery

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo are investigating after a gas station was reportedly robbed on Friday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 1700 block of S. Home Ave. on the report of an armed robbery.

After an investigation, police determined two subjects that entered the business at around 10:20 p.m. According to a witness, one of the men was armed with a handgun.

The men allegedly demanded money from the cash register and other items. They fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 6’1″, 160-185 lbs., 19-22 years of age, wearing a red shirt, dark jacket and red bandanna.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 5’8″, 180-190 lbs, wearing a dark jacket with stripes and a dark colored bag.

If you have information, you may qualify for a cash reward by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.