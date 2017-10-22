× Police: 1 killed, 4 others injured in fatal Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Hancock County were called to the scene of a fatal crash involving three vehicles Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police were called the the intersection of CR 400 S and SR 9 on the report of a vehicle accident.

Police said a female driver of a Silver Chevy Uplander died after her vehicle was struck in the middle of the intersection by the northbound pick up truck.

She was then struck again by a southbound Jeep.

The male driver of the pickup was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospital and his female passenger was flown there.

The male and female in the Jeep were taken to Methodist Hospital by ambulance.

The conditions of those injured have not been released at this time.

The intersection was closed for about 4 hours for the investigation and clean up.

The accident is still under investigation.