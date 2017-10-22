× Rain, heavy at times expected on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –It’s been a warm and windy day with gusts up to 25 and 30 mph as temperatures climbed into the upper 70s! Tonight we will see rain move in. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s around midnight and may be the highest for the day Monday as a strong cold front moves in.

Temperatures out the door on Monday will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s. Winds will increase through the day with occasional gusts to 25 mph. Temperatures won’t move much during the day and rain will be around.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in Indianapolis. As little as 0.50 inches of rain may fall in parts of central Indiana. Locally heavier amounts of greater than 2 inches are possible across southwest Indiana through Tuesday.

Windy conditions will continue into Tuesday with scattered showers expected. Early morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday will be one of the coldest days with lows in the mid-30s and highs only in the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Indianapolis may see its first frost of the season with temperatures dropping to the mid-30s into Thursday morning. Conditions may be favorable. The average fall first frost date in Indy is Oct. 11.

A warm front will lift through our area Thursday and bring a rise in the temperatures to the low 60s and a mostly sunny sky. However, several more cold fronts are forecast to move through thereafter and bring a chill to the air once again. –Danielle Dozier