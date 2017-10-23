Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

App to help ease heartbreak

Posted 10:09 AM, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:10AM, October 23, 2017

The end of a relationship can be difficult, but your phone might be able to help you get over it. A new app that acts like a life coach for a broken heart is out on the market. Rich Demuro is testing out Mend to see how it works.