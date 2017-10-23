The end of a relationship can be difficult, but your phone might be able to help you get over it. A new app that acts like a life coach for a broken heart is out on the market. Rich Demuro is testing out Mend to see how it works.
App to help ease heartbreak
-
9 hidden features in iOS 11 you need to check out
-
App combines digital movies into one library
-
“Erasing the hate” event aims to turn Facebook activists into real-life ones
-
Purdue students create app to help with Columbus train traffic
-
Boosterville makes local fundraising easier with new program
-
-
Dad creates app that makes parents’ texts impossible to ignore
-
Verizon launches anti-spam call feature with $2.99 subscription fee
-
New app launches in Indiana, allows women to get birth control without visiting doctor
-
App can help keep children from overusing technology
-
Pacers Bikeshare program looking to help Gen Con attendees get around this weekend
-
-
Facebook’s new feature lets you order food
-
Indiana man has entire student loan debt erased thanks to trivia game app
-
Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars dish on what their jail names would be and dating on the job