× Blaze Pizza to give away free 11-inch pies in Fishers Tuesday

FISHERS, Ind. – The new Blaze Pizza location in Fishers will celebrate its opening by giving away free food on Tuesday.

The fast-casual restaurant, located at 11669 Commercial Drive in front of Target, will give away free 11-inch pizzas from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There is one minor catch. Customers must follow Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat first.

The Fishers location opened its doors on Monday. It’s the restaurant chain’s sixth Indiana location.

Blaze Pizza calls itself a “modern day ‘pizza joint’ serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable.”

All of the restaurant’s pizza and salad ingredients are free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives. Gluten-free dough and vegan cheese are also offered.

“Blaze Pizza offers a high-quality, quick, affordable lunch and dinner option that’s perfect for individuals and families on the go,” said Rodney Walker, Owner and President of Blaze Midwest, Inc. “Our modern take on one of America’s most love dishes will no doubt be a Fishers favorite.”