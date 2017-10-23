Bloomington police investigating after 3 women file rape reports in less than a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Three women reported being raped in separate Bloomington incidents within five days, police say.

An Indiana University student reported to IU Police she was raped on Oct. 15 by an acquaintance. She told police it happened at a home in the 300 block of North Park Avenue.

On the same day, an 18-year-old woman told Bloomington Police she was raped on Oct. 13. Police said the woman met a man on Tinder and talked to him for a few months before agreeing to go to a few parties together.

She told police she was too drunk to consent to sex.

On Oct. 18, a woman told police she was raped by a man she met on the Whisper app. She told police she was talking to the man since the summer and they agreed to meet in person. Police said the woman met the man at downtown Bloomington bars. She told police at first, she consented to a few acts, but then he parked his car in a parking lot and raped her.

Police said it's important to make sure you meet someone in a public place, in the daylight, and tell your friends where you are going and who you are meeting.

"While you're talking with someone on the end of the computer so to speak, you really don't know who they are until you actually meet them," said Bloomington Police Lt. John Kovach.

Police also said it's important to notify a health professional or police as soon as possible if you feel you may be a victim of sexual assault.