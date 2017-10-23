Easy Red Velvet Brain Dip is a no-brainer for your Halloween party

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Red Velvet Brain Dip
Ingredients
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups whipped topping
- 1 1/2 cups red velvet cake mix
- 1/4 cup canned cherry pie filling
Directions
- Beat cream cheese with mixer until smooth. Add whipped topping and red velvet cake mix and mix until fully combined.
- Remove 1/4 of cream cheese mixture and put in piping bag with circular tip.
- Mold remaining cream cheese into an oval or brain-like shape.
- Use cream cheese mixture in piping bag to pipe grooves onto brain.
- Spoon gel from cherry pie filling on top of brain.
- Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, or other cookies.