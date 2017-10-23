Easy Red Velvet Brain Dip is a no-brainer for your Halloween party

Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Posted 11:22 AM, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:44AM, October 23, 2017

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Red Velvet Brain Dip

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 2 cups whipped topping
  • 1 1/2 cups red velvet cake mix
  • 1/4 cup canned cherry pie filling

Directions

  1. Beat cream cheese with mixer until smooth. Add whipped topping and red velvet cake mix and mix until fully combined.
  2. Remove 1/4 of cream cheese mixture and put in piping bag with circular tip.
  3. Mold remaining cream cheese into an oval or brain-like shape.
  4. Use cream cheese mixture in piping bag to pipe grooves onto brain.
  5. Spoon gel from cherry pie filling on top of brain.
  6. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, or other cookies.