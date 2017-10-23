× Expert tips for refinishing kitchen cabinets and building a plate rack

Refinishing Kitchen Cabinets: Instead of hauling out your old cabinets and installing new one, why not save some money and refinish your current cabinets for the holiday season? Test out some new colors that are in style right now – dark greens, wine reds, or natural wood colors.

Steps to refinishing your kitchen cabinets:

Lightly sand surfaces to remove any existing colors or materials. This also allows the new pain to bond effectively to the new surface Coat with a primer Paint with desired color- Top colors for fall season: white, dark green, wine red, natural wood Install hardware (handles) – This is a great way to spice up the look of your home by playing with accessories like hardware. Brass is really hot right now or find some festive looking handles to match the holiday season.

PRO TIP: Add felt door dampers so the newly painted cabinets will be protected

For an even faster change to the look of the kitchen, remove the door fronts of the cabinets and replace it with chicken wire or glass

Building a Plate Rack: Instead of having guests rummage through your cabinets, hang a rack for some of your more attractive dishes that can be used for parties. It will give the wall an attractive feature, and avoid people digging around for plates, bowls and glasses during a party.

Supplies: Carriage bolts (2 in long), 2 x 12 x 8 wood board, gorilla glue

Steps to building plate rack:

Sand board down, prime & paint – this is a great way to match the new kitchen cabinets. Painted your cabinets a deep red? Try a pale blue/gray or a walnut wood color. Drill holes for your bolts only a 1/2 inch deep so 1 1/2 inch will be visible. Place plates on the board to see where the bolts need to go to make sure they are secured. Insert bolts and secure with gorilla glue. Repeat steps 2 & 3 for how ever many plates you have You can attach this rack to the wall or lean it up against a wall

PRO TIP: Attach hooks under cabinets to hang decorative mugs for your guests