Fans ‘deserve better’ than loss to Jaguars, Colts’ Chuck Pagano says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was business as usual at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center Monday afternoon.

Another player was headed to the season-ending injured reserve list: rookie safety Malik Hooker with tears to the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee.

Another week of additional medical concerns: linebacker John Simon expected to miss time with a stinger, cornerback Rashaan Melvin in the NFL’s concussion protocol, center Ryan Kelly perhaps practicing on a limited basis Wednesday after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville.

Another week of Andrew Luck not throwing as part of his interrupted rehab from January surgery on his right shoulder.

And another week of the Colts meandering toward nowhere and hoping they somehow, some way avoid getting there. The latest setback dropped them to 2-5 and brought closer the probability missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons for the first time since a seven-year drought (1988-94).

“We’re not where we want to be,’’ Chuck Pagano said Monday. “The good news is we’ve got nine games left.’’

The immediate road to atonement is I-74. The Colts and Cincinnati Bengals resume their neighborhood rivalry Sunday in Paul Brown Stadium.

Before turning his full attention to the 2-4 Bengals, Pagano allowed himself a quick glance at the loss to the Jaguars. On so many levels it was an organizational embarrassment.

“What we put out there yesterday,’’ Pagano agreed, “(the fans) deserve better. We’re going to do everything without our power to play better.’’

The offense suffered its first regular-season shutout since 1993. It had scored in 375 consecutive games, the NFL’s third-longest active streak. Pass protection yielded 10 sacks, tied for second-most in team history.

The defense allowed a season-high 518 yards and scores on Jacksonville’s first four first-half possessions. It gave up a staggering 298 yards on just eight plays.

“You’re not going to win doing that,’’ Pagano said.

The Colts lost by at least 27 points for the 16th time since Pagano’s arrival in 2012, including a third time this year.

“We’ve dug ourselves a nice little hole,’’ Pagano said. “We have the opportunity to write whatever we want to write. We’ve written seven chapters, right, of this week. We’ve got nine chapters left.

“Depending on what we do with those nine chapters will be the tale of the tape.’’

Luck update:

Luck will continue his rehab this week, but it won’t include throwing or participation in practice. After practicing four times on a limited basis earlier this month, he received a cortisone shot last week to address inflammation and soreness in his right shoulder.

Geathers, Good update:

Safety Clayton Geathers, who’s on the physically unable to perform list while rehabbing from March neck surgery, and offensive tackle Denzelle Good, who was placed on IR in September with a torn wrist ligament, are expected to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

Good is not eligible to return until the Nov. 12 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers and it sounds as if Geathers won’t be added to the active roster, barring a setback, until the Colts’ bye week, which is after the Steelers game.

According to Pagano, Geathers will wear a red, non-contact jersey Wednesday and eventually will have his practice time “amped up a little bit more and the Pittsburgh week a little bit more headed to the bye week.

“Hopefully by that time he’s made enough progress to where you can put him on the 53.’’

Hit on Hooker OK:

Hooker saw his rookie season end in the second quarter of Sunday’s game when he had his right leg taken out of from under him while pursing Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns in front of the Jacksonville bench.

Jaguars rookie wideout Keelan Cole delivered the decisive hit, and Pagano conceded the team talked with league officials on the legitimacy of the hit.

“They were fine (with it),’’ he said. “Bang-bang play. That kid’s not trying to hurt anybody. He was just playing hard. It’s just an unfortunate, unfortunate deal.’’