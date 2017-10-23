First Lady Caroline’s Potato Rolls

Recipe adapted by Chef Alan Bernstein

1 C moist mash potatoes

3 TBLS Active dry yeast

1/2 C (+) warm water to make a “sponge”

Let rise until bubbly

To Potato mixture add:

3 lg. eggs beaten

1 scant cup of crisco

1/2 c sugar

4C flour (plus more for dusting)

Mix and kneed lightly to smooth.

Put aside and let rise until soft and light.

On a lightly floured surface, fold several times and roll into 1 1/2” thick.

Using a floured 2 1/2” cutter, cut out shapes and roll into balls.

Place 2” apart on greased or parchment lined sheet.

Apply eggwash if desired.

Allow to rise until doubled in size.

Bake at 350 degrees for 9-11 minutes.

Should be golden brown.