Hancock County teen helps people in need get new glasses

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – The Kenneth Butler Memorial Soup Kitchen in Greenfield typically serves meals to those in need, but the organization recently served up something different.

Eight people received new glasses, all thanks to Matthew Boyle, a Mount Vernon High School senior who saw the need while volunteering.

"I know that there is a need in my community, people that need these glasses and need this help," said Matthew.

Matthew reached out to the folks at Ossip Optometry, who agreed to help.

“Matthew’s purpose is very similar to ours and our purpose is to inspire people to see a better world and today we are able to do that,” said Scott Allison, COO of Ossip Optometry + Ophthalmology.

There was a problem though. The closest Ossip office was still 20 miles away and those who needed the glasses didn't have a way to get there. That's when Boyle reached out to the superintendent of Mount Vernon Schools.

“I went to the Superintendent of Mt. Vernon, Dr. Robbins, told him that if we were going to get this done, we’d need a bus. So he jumped on that idea quickly and gave us a bus,” said Matthew.

Matthew took eight people to Ossip to get their free exams and fittings in late August. And on a sunny September day a few weeks later, those people could see a whole lot clearer.

Matthew says he’s glad he could make a difference.

“Even if one person showed up, the fact that I’m making a difference in at least one person’s life, it’s life changing for me,” said Matthew.