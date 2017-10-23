× IndyGo Transit Center receives awards for Excellence in Built Environment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you have ever been by or used the services of the IndyGo Transit Center and thought it was one of the nicer features of downtown, you are not alone. Over the weekend the Julia M. Carson Transit Center (Transit Center) was recognized threefold at the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce (Indy Chamber)’s 40th annual Monumental Awards ceremony.

The Monumental Awards acknowledge excellence in the built environment through recognition of individuals and businesses that contribute to high quality architecture, construction, engineering, innovative reuse, interior design, landscape architecture, neighborhood revitalization, public art, and real estate development within the larger Indianapolis region. The Transit Center project received three awards: Honor in Architecture, Achievement in Engineering, and Honor in Landscape Architecture.

Firms recognized include significant local and national expertise, which, together, realized the Julia M. Carson Transit Center from concept through construction.

“IndyGo is proud to have collaborated with such a talented team in the design of the Julia M. Carson Transit Center,” stated IndyGo President and CEO, Mike Terry. “We are excited and honored to see their work recognized at a regional scale.”

Members of the design team included AECOM, Axis Architecture + Interiors, Guidon Design, Rundell Ernstberger Associates (REA), Loftus Engineering, Inc., and Shiel Sexton.

The Transit Center opened to the public on June 26, 2016, and continues to serve as a central location for buses, bus drivers, and bus riders. The Transit Center brings together several IndyGo services and includes amenities such as 19 covered bus bays with Real Time Arrival information, public restrooms, an indoor waiting area, customer service and pass sales on site as well as free Wifi internet.