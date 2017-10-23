Jackknifed semi closes all southbound lanes of I-65 near I-70 north split
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All southbound lanes of I-65 are closed near the I-70 north split due to a jackknifed semi.
Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as they travel southbound on I-65 near mile marker 112.5
INDOT says traffic is being diverted to a collector ramp.
Police say one person was hospitalized as a result of the crash. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.