Jackknifed semi closes all southbound lanes of I-65 near I-70 north split

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All southbound lanes of I-65 are closed near the I-70 north split due to a jackknifed semi.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as they travel southbound on I-65 near mile marker 112.5

INDOT says traffic is being diverted to a collector ramp.

I-65 SOUTH AT I-70 NORTH SPLIT, mile 112, ALL SB LANES CLOSED, CRASH W/ JACKKNIFED SEMI-TRAFFIC DIVERTED TO COLLECTOR RAMP pic.twitter.com/EWDKZ8gNCR — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) October 24, 2017

Police say one person was hospitalized as a result of the crash. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.