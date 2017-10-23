Law enforcement encouraging parents to locate sex offenders before trick-or-treating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – While trick-or-treating can be a fun an exciting time for young children, law enforcement wants to equip parents with some tools to their kids safe.

"Highly recommend that the parents go with the children trick or treating. Also there's a public website where parents can check for sex offender," said Sgt. John Dorsey, Marion County Sex and Violent Offender Manager.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office wants parents to go to the offender watch site before mapping out their trick-or-treating routes. The public sex offender registry lets you put in your address and all registered offenders pop up, with photos and their address included.

"It's crucial because we're dealing with offenders and a lot of them are offenders against children," Sgt. Dorsey said.

There are more than 2,000 public offenders registered in Marion County and more than 130 in Hamilton County. The Sex and Violent Crimes Unit will make sure they're visible to make sure no one is taking advantage of what some consider easy targets.

"Doing extra com pliancy checks, we'll be taking dispatch runs from the citizens who may or may not call in in regards to sex offenders passing out candy or not," Sgt. Dorsey said.

So parents, if you see something suspicious or want to know more about a person who might live in your area, deputies want to hear from you. They're ready to respond.

"Oh, you can believe we'll be out in full force enforcing our end as far as the Marion County Sheriff's Office to make the children and the citizens safe," Sgt. Dorsey said.