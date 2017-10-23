Man says father’s grave left unmarked despite cemetery having the headstone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, IN --A man says his father’s grave has gone unmarked for months; despite having a headstone that is ready to be placed.

Darrell Guenin says his father Eugene passed in early 2017, and was buried at the Greenwood Cemetery. In May the family purchased a headstone to mark his grave. Guenin says that headstone was completed in ready in June but has yet to be placed on his father’s grave.

“We go by the gravesite frequently; we went by there just a little over a week ago. There was nothing in place, no foundation, nothing so we’re kind of upset about it,” Guenin said.

According to Guenin, when members of his family tried to contact the cemetery about the delay they were given the “run-around.”

“And they keep stalling and saying, hey we’ll get to it, we’ll get to it and they never do. And now we’re getting impatient because it’s been months now,” he said.

A request for an on-camera interview was denied by the cemetery; however over the phone FOX59 was told the delay was caused by issues with paperwork arriving on time and bad weather. Cause for delay was also attributed to the fact that only one person is responsible for doing the headstone work and things can get “backed up.” Even so Guenin says some progress should have been made.

“I think they don’t take it to be an important task, but we think it to be very important,” he said.

Early Monday afternoon a member of the Guenin family says they were notified that work to install the headstone would begin within the next week.