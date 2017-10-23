× Shots fired during car theft on city’s southeast side

Indianapolis IND– Metro police continue to search for a stolen Chevy Tahoe after violent carjacking Sunday night on the city’s southeast side.

This happened shortly after 10 pm at the Speedway gas station on South Emerson Avenue.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle left his car running at the pump while he went inside the gas station store. During that time, the suspect quickly jumped in and sped off.

The victim saw this all play out from inside the store. He ran out and fired shots at his own vehicle. The driver then returned fire.

The stolen SUV was last seen headed towards I-465. It is a 2011 black Chevy Tahoe with a broken windshield. Police also believe back windshield and driver side windows are broken because of those shots that were exchanged.

We’re told the victim has a concealed carry permit and is fully cooperating with police.

Police are reminding drivers not to leave your car running when you aren’t in it.