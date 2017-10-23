× Steady rain on the way, while temperatures turn colder!

Rain is falling and temperatures are now slipping down too! Colder air is SLOWLY working in, as rain chances deepen through the day. No doubt, umbrellas needed out-the-door, while winds increase too. After enjoying a warm, dry weekend…an unsettled pattern is back! Here is your day ahead!

Rainfall potential over the next 48 hours:

Colder shots of air on the way this week and frost will threaten at times in the morning, for some, a hard freeze possible! Today will also be the wettest of the week…here is your extended forecast: