T.Y. Hilton apologizes to Colts offensive line for ‘stabbing them in the back’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Following some harsh criticism of his team's offensive line Sunday, Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton offered an apology.

After the Colts' 27-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday night, Hilton pointed out what he thought was the issue.

“I mean, we were winning our matchups. The O-line just got to play better," he said. “Far as receiving, nothing can change. We’ve got to take some pride up front and block for (Jacoby Brissett). What if we put (the linemen) back there and take those hits? We’ve got to start up front."

He said once the offensive line got "back into rhythm," the team would be fine.

Monday afternoon, Hilton apologized for those comments.

"I'd like to apologize to the team and the o-line. That was out of character - frustrating how the game went. But at the end of the day man, I got their back. I love them to death and I was wrong.

"100 percent I messed up. It's on me and I'm sorry for that. I'm a leader, you know those guys look up to me and I kind of stabbed them in the back," he said.

Hilton said he spoke with the linemen individually to make amends.

"At the end of the day, you just want to win, but I just can't do that," he said.

Offensive lineman Anthony Castonzo said his position used to things coming down on them all the time.

"Do we like the comments? No," he said, "but we recognize this is a time where we gotta band together as a team, not separate."

The Colts are now preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday on the road. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.