Utah couple charged with murder after 13-day-old baby dies of severe brain injury

Video, shot by neighbors, captures the scene as police and paramedics responded to a home in Salt Lake City, Utah last month where a 13-day-old baby stopped breathing and later passed away, KSL reports.

“They engaged in life-saving measures, and subsequently they were not able to revive the child who was found in distress,” said Sam Gill, Salt Lake County District Attorney.

Gill says the baby was in the care of Dylan Kitzmiller, 21, most of the night during a family get together.

But at some point time after the boy’s mother Maria Elena Sullivan came home, he stopped breathing.

“What was reported was that the child was moaning, and then he started to gasp for breath, and it was presented like this happened all of a sudden,” said Gill.

But Gill says an autopsy showed multiple signs of abuse.

According to charging documents, the baby died of severe brain injury. He was dehydrated and suffered numerous other injuries, including a broken arm, a broken rib, and an injured spinal cord.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSL, Kitzmiller would be rough with the baby when he was angry, and he would grab the infant “by the shoulder, causing his head to flip, and throw the newborn baby up in the air.”

Both Kitzmiller and Sullivan are charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and three counts of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, in 3rd District Court.