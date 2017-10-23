Warm October takes a turn; Autumn’s coolest afternoons are on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLDER AIR ARRIVES TO START THE WORK WEEK

What a change! It's Monday and Mother Nature is piling on!

Temperatures are down over 20-degrees from the same time Sunday. It is as if we went from September to November in one day! Sunday's high of 79-degrees is the normal for September 14th.

WARM FALL AND WARM OCTOBER

Monday' s high temperature was 67-degree occurring very early in the day. It is the 21st October day above normal and what a pace this October has been on! To date it is the 4th warmest October on record! Fall 2017 has produced 72% of the days above normal and ranks 8th warmest all-time to date. We were certain there would be a swing to cooler at some point.

A second cold front will arrive Tuesday delivering even cooler air. Tuesday will be the coolest fall afternoon of the season and may not reach t he 50-degree mark. The last time the high temperature did not reach 50° was May 4th.

RAINY DAYS AND MONDAYS

It is the first rain in over a week and the showers will linger through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts are heaviest in western Indiana where over 1" amounts have been reports. The slow moving front permits more train along the Illinois and Indiana state line. Eventually more rain will spread east as the front slides east tonight.