Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your home is one of the biggest investments you’ll make. So, how can you add more value to your home? Trusted Advisor Cheryl Stuckwish with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty recommends shares the top three tips to get the most out of your home.

“Curb appeal is right up there at the top of the list,” Stuckwish said. “You only get one chance to make a first impression, and with property, it’s the same way. It’s very important to keep the outside areas free of debris and maintain well manicured landscaping.” Stuckwish also recommends checking to make sure there is no peeling paint, and a nice color on the front door can change the entire look of a home.

Secondly, the interior of your home should be pretty neutral if you’re looking to sell. “Today’s most popular neutral is a light grey,” Stuckwish said. “But, many people also learn toward the taupe or beige colors. Remember buyers want to see your house as their potential home, and neutral colors can help them do that.”

If you’re looking to make a bigger investment, updating the kitchen and bathrooms can give you a good return for your money if your budget allows. If you aren’t looking for a complete remodel, Stuckwish recommends changing the counter tops, or even painting the cabinets.

If you’re thinking of making changes to your home to make it more marketable, check in with a Trusted Advisor like Stuckwish. “We can advise you on which areas to focus and invest your money to get the best return and the quickest sale when the time comes,” Stuckwish said.