Colts safety Malik Hooker placed on injured reserve list

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Malik Hooker’s promising season officially ended Tuesday when the Indianapolis Colts placed their rookie safety on the injured reserve list.

Hooker tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s 27-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It’s very unfortunate,’’ coach Chuck Pagano said Monday. “He’s a great young talent. You hate to see it happen to anybody, but he’ll get through it. We’ll help him get through it.”

Hooker, the 15th overall pick in the April draft, appeared in all seven games, six as a starter. He led the team with three interceptions, which is tied for third in the NFL. Hooker added 21 tackles and four defended passes.

The team also shuffled its practice squad. It signed wide receiver K.J. Brent and safety Ronald Martin and released running back Marcus Murphy.