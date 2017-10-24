× Fall’s coolest arrives, first freeze possible this weekend

TAKING A DIVE It’s been over 5 months since we’ve had an afternoon this cool.

The temperature touched 50-degrees – the normal for Nov 20th earlier in the day but slips as colder air funnels into central Indiana late Tuesday. With gusty winds and more rain sweeping east this evening it really takes on a late fall feel!

We are calculating a wind chill in the upper 30s late Tuesday afternoon and are bracing for the coldest night of the season. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s overnight, the coldest since May 8th (35-degrees) but frost will not likely be of concern as winds remain brisk.

COLD TO RELOAD A new chunk of cold is on the move and arrives this weekend. After a windy warm up to end the week, the weekend chill will include low temperatures near the freezing mark early Sunday morning. We are overdue. We have surpassed the average first frost date (October 12th) and the first freeze date (October 23rd). It looks very possible that freezing temperatures will occur in the early morning hours of Sunday and again on Monday.

LONG RANGE CHILL?