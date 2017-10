Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- A young boy falls in a gym, grazes his arm.. and a few days later, dies of Sepsis.

It happened to 12-year-old Rory Staunton. Rory wanted to be a pilot. Now his dream is inspiring the "Fly to Fight Sepsis" campaign to raise awareness about the number one killer of children.

Rory's dad, Ciaran.. gave us the details on his inspiring story on FOX59 Morning News.