The FOX59 Morning News team is now the Scream Team. With Halloween approaching, they decided to walk through the haunted houses at Indy Scream Park. Jim O'Brien and Britt Baker faced their fears at the newest attraction, Pandemic: Mutation.
FOX59 Scream Team walks through Indy Scream Park
-
Haunted houses opening up around central Indiana, hiring practices differ
-
Celebration marks new chapter for Tarkington Park
-
Indy Parks Foundation, Goose Island Brewery team up for fundraiser
-
Colts at Seattle: What to look for Sunday
-
Fall fun guide 2017: Central Indiana festivals, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses
-
-
Criminal motorcycle clubhouse to become neighborhood park
-
Video: Lexi Thompson seals Indy win with traditional drink of milk
-
Suburban Indy Home Show kicks off in Westfield
-
KFC only follows 11 people on Twitter for this brilliant reason
-
Monster Jam
-
-
Robert Mathis calls speculation about Andrew Luck’s future in Indy ‘pretty laughable’
-
Colts to move training camp to Westfield’s Grand Park in 10-year deal
-
Soul singer Charles Bradley dies at 68 after battle with cancer