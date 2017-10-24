Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

FOX59 Scream Team walks through Indy Scream Park

Posted 9:30 AM, October 24, 2017, by

The FOX59 Morning News team is now the Scream Team. With Halloween approaching, they decided to walk through the haunted houses at Indy Scream Park. Jim O'Brien and Britt Baker faced their fears at the newest attraction, Pandemic: Mutation.