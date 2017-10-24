× Lockdown lifted at Franciscan Health Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A lockdown issued at Franciscan Health Indianapolis late Tuesday afternoon has been lifted.

The hospital is located at the intersection of E. Stop 11 Rd. and Emerson Ave. on the city’s southeast side.

Police said the lockdown was issued after they began a vehicle pursuit with a shoplifter that fled a store in Greenwood. The suspect then reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Franciscan Health said hospital security and local agencies monitored all exits and entrances as police searched for the suspect.

FOX59 has reached out to police for more information on the possible apprehension of the suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.